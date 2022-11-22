Tuesday

22nd Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Tiny Kox: Russian spy in Strasbourg was 'no James Bond'

By

Listen to article

"He was sometimes there, he was smiling," said Tiny Kox, a Dutch politician, speaking of a Russian spy he used to see around in the corridors of the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg, France.

"He was no James Bond," Kox added, referring to a British spy-movie icon.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Valery Levitsky was an officer in Russian military intelligence, Dossier Center said (Photo: Dossier Center)

"He was there, but not saying or doing anything. I'm not sure if that's part of the behaviour of spies," Kox said.

"I never speak with secretaries but they always accompany their delegations," he added.

Kox is currently president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The low-key Russian was Valery Levitsky, who used to be secretary of Russia's 80-strong delegation in Strasbourg, as well as an officer in Russia's GRU military-intelligence service.

France expelled him in 2018 on grounds of espionage.

Levitsky described Kox as a friend of Russia in internal Russian documents revealed in September this year by Dossier Center, a London-based NGO, prompting suspicion.

But Kox denied having known him or having ever had pro-Russian leanings.

"There was no relationship between me and whatever spy Russia might have sent to the Council of Europe," Kox said.

"I've been involved in quite a lot of romances, although I'm now 45 years with my wife, but a romance with Russia I was never engaged in," the Dutch socialist also said.

Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, in a move Kox endorsed.

"If you cross the borders of a neighbouring state with your army then you cross the borders of the Council of Europe, then you're out," he told EUobserver.

And if Russia had been counting on him for friendly ties as PACE president, then its support "boomeranged", Kox said.

PACE, on his watch, also named the Russian regime a "terrorist" entity and called to create a special tribunal to try Russian president Vladimir Putin for the crime of "aggression" against Ukraine, Kox noted.

"It would be important the EU also comes to the same conclusion," he said, as MEPs in the EU Parliament prepared to vote on a resolution on Russia's "terrorist" status on Wednesday (23 November).

The new "aggression" tribunal would go after the Russian government, which had also inflicted loss on its own people, Kox said.

Some 84,600 Russian soldiers have reportedly died in the war, he said, and while they were "not victims but perpetrators of violence", the figure still left him "cold", he added.

The UN already had war crimes tribunals for military commanders and soldiers, so that no one would go unpunished, Kox said.

"We've seen one atrocity after another [committed in Ukraine]," Kox said, referring to reports of mass rapes of Ukrainian women and murders of civilians.

Asked why Russian soldiers were behaving so egregiously, he said: "It's hard to judge at this stage".

"Atrocities take place in all wars committed by soldiers who used to be sons and fathers and lived normally and this has to be investigated what's behind this," Kox said.

Going back to Levitsky, the Dossier revelations suggested he was part of a wider pro-Russian clique that also included Bruno Aller (a French ex-PACE secretary general) and René van der Linden (a Dutch former PACE president).

But when asked if he thought the Council of Europe had a serious Russian espionage problem in the years before the war, Kox disagreed.

Aller and van der Linden's reputations were beyond reproach, he said.

"Not only the Russians in diplomacy have their relations to secret services," he added.

But in any case, the Council of Europe had no internal security team to relay concerns to people like Kox up in the hierarchy, he noted.

Council staff checked people's basic credentials and delegates had to sign a code of conduct on what they did in Strasbourg.

But security-vetting or investigations into allegations of wrongdoing, such as espionage or corruption, were up to national authorities, Kox explained.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Poland deaths not caused by Russian attack, Nato says
  2. Russia on 'irreversible' path to clash with West, France says
  3. Kosmos-2558: Russia's killer satellite that could trigger Article 5
Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand

The socialists in the European Parliament are leading compromise talks on human rights in Qatar despite voting against putting the issue to a plenary vote. The move comes after the Left demanded that the European Parliament take a stand.

No top EU officials going to Qatar World Cup

None of the four top EU officials are going to the Qatar World Cup amid a stink on human rights, but some are more brave than others in criticising the gas-rich emirate.

Moldova hit by spillover of Russia's war

Last week, the EU pledged €250m to help Moldova tackle the energy crisis consisting of €100m in loans, another €100m in grants, and €50m directed to help the most vulnerable citizens.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. Tiny Kox: Russian spy in Strasbourg was 'no James Bond'
  2. Done 'asking nicely', EU adopts rules for more women on boards
  3. Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand
  4. MEPs approve bill to protect Europe's critical infrastructure amid Moscow threat
  5. The G20 in Bali, ASEAN, and the forgotten art of EU diplomacy
  6. Dutch 'sun and wind' forecast to help cut peak energy use
  7. EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules
  8. Shock gives way to division after Slovak gay bar shooting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us