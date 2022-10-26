Decolonising minds is crucial as the EU journeys to diplomacy's new frontiers

Preparing the EU's journey to the bold "new frontiers of diplomacy" is a serious and important task.
As Captain Kirk learned when he ventured where no one has gone before, such voyages are full of unsuspected pitfalls.
Down here on earth, an unsettling and unsettled messy multipolar world has b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.