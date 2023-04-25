Wednesday

26th Apr 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU deal on Kosovo 'alive' despite Serbian vote

  • Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić (left) (Photo: eu2018bg/Flickr)

By

Listen to article

Serbia is trying to block Kosovo's membership in the Council of Europe (CoE), putting in doubt an EU-brokered deal amid heightened tension in the region.

Belgrade voted against Kosovo's bid in the Council's committee of ministers in Strasbourg on Monday ( 24 April).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Romania and Spain, which don't recognise Kosovo, also voted no.

But a two-thirds majority (33 out of 45) pushed the application to the next step anyway — a majority vote by the Council's parliamentary assembly, for which no date has yet been set.

The Serbian no-vote looks like a direct violation of an EU-sponsored accord on normalising relations, sealed in marathon talks with EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell in Ohrid, North Macedonia, last month, whose article four says: "Serbia will not object to Kosovo's membership in any international organisation".

The Ohrid deal was agreed verbally but not signed.

The EU foreign service, on Tuesday, "took note" of Serbia's CoE decision, but dismissed the idea that it put the wider deal in jeopardy.

"The agreement is alive because it's being taken forward," Borrell's spokesman said.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić is to meet Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti in Brussels next week to iron out differences, the spokesman added.

The non-signature of the Ohrid deal was irrelevant because Vučić had made a "high-level political commitment" to it, the EU spokesman added.

And further progress toward EU accession, including future EU funding, now depended on its implementation, he said. "It's a matter of credibility," he said.

But for his part, Vučić doubled down on the CoE campaign.

In a press conference on Tuesday, he said Serbia would review its recognition of the territorial integrity of countries which abstained (such as Ukraine) or voted in favour (Montenegro) of Kosovo's membership.

"If someone does not respect our territorial integrity, why should we respect theirs?", he said.

Kosovo broke away from Serbian control in a bloody war 25 years ago and is now recognised by 101 countries, but Serbia still sees it as one of its provinces.

The CoE row comes after tense local elections inside Kosovo last weekend.

Kosovar Serbs boycotted the vote, leaving ethnic Albanians to win, amid street patrols by Nato troops in majority-Serb areas.

The EU "regretted" the boycott in a statement, while Kurti blamed it on Serbian interference.

"The threatening campaign orchestrated by Belgrade and executed through intimidation, pressure and blackmail by criminal groups ... led to a low turnout," he said.

Vučić said: "I'm afraid that this is a prelude to a much deeper crisis". He also said he was "expecting nothing" from his meeting with Kurti and Borrell in Brussels next week.

The turbulence comes on top of renewed calls by the Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, to split from Bosnia and create a greater Serbia.

"No one will prevent us [Serbs] from uniting because it is our right and our history. The last century was the century of Serbian suffering, and this century is one of Serbian unification," Dodik said at a WW2 memorial ceremony in Republika Srpska alongside Vučić on Monday.

"Serbs will not survive in these areas if Republika Srpska does not become independent in the coming years," he added.

Vučić did not comment on unification at the event. The EU spokesman said on Tuesday the situations in Bosnia and Kosovo were "not linked".

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Is EU running out of steam on Kosovo/Serbia?
  2. Kosovo issues dire warning on Serbia-Russia axis
  3. Hundreds more Serb police join 'dangerous' Kosovo boycott

Opinion

Is EU running out of steam on Kosovo/Serbia?

With the current approach, Brussels has wasted countless hours and funds with little to show for it. There is still room for agreement to be found, one that would finally bring Serbia and Kosovo into the European family.

Column

Don't worry, be happy: EU can thrive in a multipolar world

The narrative now is all about how clueless African, Asian and Latin American leaders can still be brought back to the right path — and out of China's embrace — with the right amount of tough pressure and sweet persuasion.

Opinion

Why Sweden's Nato accession is still on hold

Curiously, it is not easy to ascertain exactly why Sweden could not enter the alliance on the same day as Finland, given the submission of parallel bids, writes former Swedish ambassador to Ankara, Michael Sahlin, and Kjell Engelbrekt.

Latest News

  1. EU deal on Kosovo 'alive' despite Serbian vote
  2. EU should list Iranian guard as terrorists, dissidents tell MEPs
  3. Don't worry, be happy: EU can thrive in a multipolar world
  4. Why Sweden's Nato accession is still on hold
  5. EU warned on Russian mercenaries amid Sudan exodus
  6. EU Parliament parties urge 'no money for Orbán's Hungary'
  7. China backtracks on ambassador claim in row with Baltic states
  8. What Spain, Greece and Italy are doing to fight rampant youth unemployment

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  3. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  4. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  5. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  4. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  5. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us