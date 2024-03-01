EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit

The EU is withholding €32m from the UN agency working in Gaza despite having no evidence any of its staff, as claimed by Israel, were involved in the 7 October attacks.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was set to receive some €82m in EU money but will only get €50m.

The European Commission on Friday (1 March) announced the remaining sum will be released pending an internal audit to snuff out possible Hamas links.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini welcomed the €50m but noted a full amount is needed for the "agency's ability to maintain its operations in a very volatile area."

It comes as over 100 Palestinians were killed during an aid delivery in Gaza on Thursday amid widespread condemnation.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, as well as European Council president Charles Michel, have called for an investigation and transparency into their deaths.

"We stand by civilians, urging their protection in line with international law," said von der Leyen.

But both presidents stopped short of condemning or singling out Israel.

The comments stand in contract to French president Emmanuel Macron, who accused Israeli of targeting civilians.

Israel says the people died as a result of a stampede.

The European Commission has also refrained from reviewing a trade agreement with Israel, which contains human rights obligations.

Both Spain and Ireland have cited the trade deal, known as an association agreement, as leverage against Israel to curtail civilian deaths in Gaza. Over 30,000 have been killed since 7 October.

But the European Commission says such actions need to be discussed among member states.

"At this point, we don't have any new developments that we can comment on," said Peter Stano, the EU's foreign policy spokesperson.

The position stands in contrast to the EU's rapid response to allegations 12 staff members at UNRWA were involved in the 7 October terror attacks against Israel. The allegations came to light on 24 January. A few days later, the commission announced a review of its funding for the agency.

Janez Lenarčič, the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid, told MEPs earlier this week that they have received zero evidence from the Israelis into the allegations.

"And to our knowledge, none of the donors — other donors — have received any evidence," he added.

For its part, the commission says it will allocate an additional €68m to support the Palestinian population across the region via international partners like the Red Cross and the Red Crescent.

It has also allocated €125m in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024, with a first tranche of €16m being contracted on Friday.