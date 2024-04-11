The EU should use "all means" possible to end the violence in Gaza, including sanctions (if necessary), a peace conference, and a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Belgian development minister Caroline Gennez (Vooruit/S&D) told EUobserver in an interview on Tuesday (9 April).

The bloc is Israel's biggest trading partner — in 2022 alone, total trade in goods under the EU-Israel association agreement amounted to €46.8bn.

However, only the leaders of Spain and Ireland, back in mid-February, have so far asked the EU Commission for an urgent review of the EU-Israel trade deal over human rights concerns, in order to use it as leverage in light of a likely Rafah military operation — as yet to no avail.

"It's clear, according to my judgment, that the human rights clause is not respected at the moment. So it would be only logical that the commission looks into the respect of the association agreement," Gennez said, stressing she thinks Belgium should support the call made by Ireland and Spain.

"But there we need unanimity in Europe, and it's not there," she added.

In March, the EU-27 managed to jointly call for an "immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire" at their summit in Brussels, but the bloc continues to struggle to find consensus on the Israel-Gaza war.

"It's always best when the EU talks with one voice, and it was possible and has been possible throughout the last couple of years in Ukraine, and it's not the case in the Gaza-Israel conflict," Gennez said.

This was seen in the different speeds at which EU leaders agreed to call for a ceasefire, and in the different tone and wording with which the commission president and the EU's foreign affairs chief reacted to the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli air strike last week — but not only these examples.

For the Belgian minister, strongly condemning the terrorist group Hamas while also condemning Israel's response is the only credible way towards peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

So far, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on 7 October, according to authorities in Gaza. Some 1,200 people were killed in Israel in the Hamas attack, plus the taking of up to 200 hostages, some of whom have since died.

The UN has urgently warned that by next month there will be famine in various parts of Gaza, in a region where some 2.3 million people are already facing starvation.

"It is disproportionate, the way Israel has reacted, it's no longer about proportional attacks on Hamas fighters. The civilians of Gaza should not be the target of a collective punishment," Gennez said, citing indiscriminate bombings, starvation, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.

95 Palestinian journalists and media workers are also among the over 34,000 killed in the war in the past six months.

"When journalists seem to become a target, when aid workers become a target, we have a problem with international law. And, in a war, it's always also the truth that dies," the minister said, calling for independent investigations and more transparency from both sides.

As a response to the growing escalation of the conflict, some countries have announced in recent months that they are suspending arms exports to Israel, including EU member states Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

"I don't think when this type of conflict is going on we have to export more weapons to the region," the Belgian stressed.

"Germany and other member states are calling for a ceasefire, so the logic would be that weapons don't serve that cause," Gennez responded, when asked about Germany's case in the International Court of Justice.

The country led by chancellor Olaf Scholz is Israel's second-most important arms supplier worldwide, and is currently fighting a case brought by Nicaragua at the Hague-based ICJ on its arms-exports to a potentially genocide-committing state.

Last year alone, the German government approved the export of €326m in military support, 10 times more than in 2022 — the bulk of which (€288m) came after 30 June, according to German economy ministry data.

Recognition of Palestine an 'ongoing discussion'

Meanwhile, Ireland, Malta, Spain and Slovenia agreed after last month's EU summit in Brussels to take the first steps towards recognising the Palestinian state.

Earlier this month, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez even set a date (by July) — but for Belgium, this is still an "ongoing discussion" among its coalition members, although Gennez would like to see swift recognition.

"You can't talk about a two-state solution if there is only one state recognised," she said, underlining that for Belgium it is only a matter of timing. "That might be the only good thing coming out of this war".

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been off the international political agenda for far too long, the Belgian argued. "We've left them behind, and they deserve to live in peace and security, which will only happen when there is a land for all".

Gennez also said that it will be essential to organise a peace conference that can lead to this two-state solution — even though international discussions are currently at a standstill in this regard.

Today, nearly 300 million people depend on humanitarian assistance in the world, and barely 40 percent of the needed funding is covered.

"It's important that we also raise our voice not only for the immediate crises but especially also for people in other parts of the world starving or dying or being a victim of sexual and gender-based violence, for instance," Gennez continued.

The EU is one of the world's largest humanitarian actors, but the gap between aid needs and available resources continues to widen.

Last year, more than 90 percent of contributions came from 20 donors, with the EU commission among the top three, providing 58 percent of global humanitarian funding.

"We need to work on the root causes. And that's peace, that's security, that's investing in social services education in social protection, protection of the weakest, of the vulnerable, especially women and children," Gennez concluded.