Restrictions on the size of hand luggage could be delayed (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels may postpone hand luggage size restrictions

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union could postpone putting in place new rules on the maximum size of hand luggage allowed on board of air planes.

The new rules should have been implemented across the bloc in early April, but airline companies have asked for more time to prepare the changes, reports Swedish news agency TT.

The European Commission is considering delaying the moment when the security law will come into effect, European Commission spokesman Michele Cercone told EUobserver. "But it's n...

Tags

