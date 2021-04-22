Ad
euobserver
Despite having the second-lowest waste-recycling rates in the EU, Romania has become overflowing with waste and garbage - most of it brought in illegally from abroad (Photo: epsos.de)

After China ban, Romania hit by illegal waste imports

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Despite having the second-lowest waste-recycling rates in the European Union, Romania has become overflowing with waste and garbage - most of it brought in illegally from abroad.

This week, 189 tonnes of waste from Italy were discovered in the yard of a company from Bihor county, in western Romania. The country's environmental guard control established that t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Related articles

Uneven supply sees Romanians hitting road for Covid jab
Will Romania be EU's Green Deal laggard?
Lower waste targets still not low enough for EU states
Political crises in Romania and Bulgaria amid third wave
Despite having the second-lowest waste-recycling rates in the EU, Romania has become overflowing with waste and garbage - most of it brought in illegally from abroad (Photo: epsos.de)

Tags

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections