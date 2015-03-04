West African leaders call for post-Ebola support

The leaders of the three West African countries worst hit by the Ebola epidemic called on the international community for a regional ‘Marshall Plan’ at an EU-hosted conference on Tuesday (3 March).

The “Ebola: from emergency to recovery” conference took place in Brussels on Tuesday, co-chaired by the European Union, together with the Presidents of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the United Nations and the African Union.

The epidemic, which began in spring 2014, has killed almos...