Serbia parliament rejects UN Kosovo plan

Serbia's parliament has strongly rejected a UN-fostered plan that paves the way to independence for the breakaway province of Kosovo.
The 250-member parliament on Wednesday (14 February) voted 225-15 to reject the plan, drafted by UN envoy Martti Ahtisaari, dashing hopes that a compromise will be worked out between the Serbs and the Kosovo Albanians.
According to AP news agency, the parliament adopted a resolution saying that the Ahtisaari blueprint "breaches fundamental principle...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here