Serbia parliament rejects UN Kosovo plan

Serbia's parliament has strongly rejected a UN-fostered plan that paves the way to independence for the breakaway province of Kosovo.

The 250-member parliament on Wednesday (14 February) voted 225-15 to reject the plan, drafted by UN envoy Martti Ahtisaari, dashing hopes that a compromise will be worked out between the Serbs and the Kosovo Albanians.

According to AP news agency, the parliament adopted a resolution saying that the Ahtisaari blueprint "breaches fundamental principle...