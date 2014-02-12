EU steps up funding for drone research

EU defence firms have received hundreds of millions in EU research grants for work on drones, despite rules against funding of military projects.
A report out by the London-based civil liberties watchdog, Statewatch, on Wednesday (12 February), says at least €315 million of EU research money was lavished on the sector in recent years.
“Of this, almost €120 million has gone towards major security research projects,” it notes.
Rules prohibit the EU’s “Horizon” science scheme...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
