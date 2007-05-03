EU institutions not 'citizen-centred' enough

EU institutions need to adopt a less cavalier attitude to citizens, says the European Ombudsman, arguing that just because an institution acts legally does not mean it is handling individual enquiries well.

Presenting the 2006 annual report on his activities, P. Nikiforos Diamandouros said that EU institutions "have a way to go before they can be said to be truly citizen-friendly."

"An open-minded, citizen-centred and service-oriented administration is the key to bridging the gap ...