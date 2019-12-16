Don't Fall For Fascist Porn

Far-right trolls commonly target women and minorities and seek to subvert the work of politicians, journalists and activists.
But technology platforms and their supporters tend to resist the kinds of legislation that could help tame the trolls.
Effective rules still could be years away. So how can we, as users, deal with this fantastically dark side of life online?
Get EU news that matters
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
