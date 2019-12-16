Ad
Trolls engage in such online bullying as gaslighting, and Twitter pile-ons (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Don't Fall For Fascist Porn

Far-right trolls commonly target women and minorities and seek to subvert the work of politicians, journalists and activists.

But technology platforms and their supporters tend to resist the kinds of legislation that could help tame the trolls.

Effective rules still could be years away. So how can we, as users, deal with this fantastically dark side of life online?

