Europe should never be 'tired' of peace

EU leaders attending a commemoration of World War One on Monday (4 August) evoked the fragility of peace and importance of learning the lessons of a hundred years ago.

Representatives from across Europe gathered in the Belgian city of Liege to mark the outbreak of fighting which began on 4 August, 1914 after Germany invaded Belgium, leading to a war that would last four years and the deaths of millions of people.

French leader Francois Hollande’s speech contained some of the stron...