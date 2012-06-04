Nuclear weapons more modern, fewer in number

The Stockholm-based arms-control institute, Sipri, released a report on Monday (4 June) claiming nuclear warheads are fewer in number but are increasingly more sophisticated.
The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan and Israel collectively have around 4,400 operational nuclear weapons.
An operational nuclear weapon is one where a warhead is placed on a missile or located on an active military base, for instance. Some 2,000 are kept in a state ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
