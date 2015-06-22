Eurogroup breaks up with no agreement on Greece

Eurozone finance ministers met briefly on Monday (22 June) to discuss Greece but broke off with no agreement, due to confusion and timing of the Athens’ latest proposals.
Eurozone ministers are instead expected to meet later this week but a summit of euro leaders will still take place on Monday evening.
Heading into the special eurogroup meeting, finance ministers lined up to criticise Athens and downplay the likelihood of a breakthrough that would see Greece get the remaining €7...
