Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (l) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met early on Monday in Brussels. A euro leaders summit is still to take place Monday evening (Photo: European Commission)

Eurogroup breaks up with no agreement on Greece

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers met briefly on Monday (22 June) to discuss Greece but broke off with no agreement, due to confusion and timing of the Athens’ latest proposals.

Eurozone ministers are instead expected to meet later this week but a summit of euro leaders will still take place on Monday evening.

Heading into the special eurogroup meeting, finance ministers lined up to criticise Athens and downplay the likelihood of a breakthrough that would see Greece get the remaining €7...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Greece, migration dominate this WEEK
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (l) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met early on Monday in Brussels. A euro leaders summit is still to take place Monday evening (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections