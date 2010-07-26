Ad
euobserver
"Anyone who adopts a measure against the Iranian nation … should know that Iran will react swiftly" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Iran warns EU against imposing sanctions

by Honor Mahony,

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said the EU will "regret" the economic sanctions it is planning to impose on Tehran later today (26 July) at a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"Anyone who adopts a measure against the Iranian nation … should know that Iran will react swiftly," Mr Ahmadinejad was quoted as saying on Sunday by Iran's English-language Press TV channel, reports the BBC.

"Experience shows such a reaction by the Iranian nation will cause you to regret it...

EU Iran sanctions “most far-reaching ever agreed”
euobserver

