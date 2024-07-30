Meloni follows Orbán and Scholz to Beijing to 'relaunch ties'

Italy's prime minister Georgi Meloni is in China, where she met with president Xi Jinping in Beijing in order to "relaunch relations".
The meeting between the two leaders on Monday (29 July) follows a surprise visit by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán earlier this month and a state visit by Germany's Olaf Scholz in April.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
