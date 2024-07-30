Ad
Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni with China's Xi Jinping (Photo: Italian government)

Meloni follows Orbán and Scholz to Beijing to 'relaunch ties'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italy's prime minister Georgi Meloni is in China, where she met with president Xi Jinping in Beijing in order to "relaunch relations".

The meeting between the two leaders on Monday (29 July) follows a surprise visit by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán earlier this month and a state visit by Germany's Olaf Scholz in April.

