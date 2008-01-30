German energy firm fined millions for tampering with EU probe

Europe's largest energy firm has been fined millions of euros by the European Commission for tampering with the scene of an EU anti-trust investigation.
Brussels slapped a €38 million fine on Germany's E.ON for breaking the seal to an office where the commission's anti-trust officials had been gathering documents to support allegations of anti-competitive practices.
The commission said the broken seal meant that E.ON could have removed documents from the office after a surprise ra...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here