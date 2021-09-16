Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs that Europe should and can do more on its own (Photo: European Commission)

Von der Leyen issues rallying cry for more EU sovereignty

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (15 September) urged more European sovereignty - by calling for more independence in digital technology, defence, and a global investment programme.

In her second annual speech on the state of the union, von der Leyen also called for other countries to join in accelerating the fight against climate change.

The commission chief hailed the EU's scientific capabilities at providing the most vaccines to the world, and the spe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Von der Leyen doubles up on vaccine-donation pledge
Von der Leyen's moment to step up her game
EU 'stands by Afghans' but wants most kept away
EU pitches infrastructure investment plan to rival China
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs that Europe should and can do more on its own (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections