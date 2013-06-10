Ad
euobserver
Shopping in Milan? Magnitsky-tainted officials are frequent visitors in EU cities (Photo: xiquinhosilva)

Russian officials: Banned by the US, on holiday in the EU

Magnitsky Affair
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian officials banned from entering the US on accusations of corruption and conspiracy to murder are frequent visitors in EU cities, leaked information shows.

Pavel Karpov, a senior investigator in the Russian interior ministry, Artem Kuznetsov from the ministry's economic crimes unit, and Olga Stepanova, a director in the Moscow tax authority, are on a list of 18 persona non grata publi...

Magnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU: Magnitsky case is 'internal' matter for Russia
Shopping in Milan? Magnitsky-tainted officials are frequent visitors in EU cities (Photo: xiquinhosilva)

Tags

Magnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections