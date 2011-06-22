One in 20 EU officials could lose jobs in 'solidarity' cuts

The European Commission is to propose cutting five percent of jobs in the EU institutions in line with austerity measures in member states. But EU countries may want more.

A high ranking EU official told EUobserver the commission will propose the cut on 29 or 30 June as part of its plans for the next seven-year-long EU budget covering 2014 to 2020 and a related white paper on staff regulations.

"The commission is aiming for zero growth in the administrative budget. With ongoing p...