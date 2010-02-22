Ad
The deal still has to be cleared by the country's anti-trust authorities (Photo: European Commission)

US cometics tsar buys Bulgarian TV channel

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Ronald Lauder, the US heir of the Estee Lauder cosmetics empire, has bought Bulgaria's largest private TV channel, bTV, and a group of related entertainment channels and radio-stations for a total of US$400 million (€294 million), bTV announced.

Mr Lauder's company, Central European Media Enterprises (CME), acquired 100 percent of bTV along with its bTV Comedy and bTV Cinema channels and 74 percent of CJ, a company running Sofia-based music radio stations N-Joy, Z-Rock, Melody, Jazz FM ...

