Leading German MP quits over Greek bailouts

A prominent German politician has resigned from his party and from parliament in protest over coalition partner chancellor Angela Merkel's Greece politics.

Peter Gauweiler was deputy chief of the Christian Social Union, the Bavaria-based sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and a well-known and critical follower of EU policies in the German Bundestag.

He had been vocal about his opposition to the European Central Bank's (ECB) bond buying programme and euro-area b...