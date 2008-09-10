Ad
euobserver
New transit routes across the Arctic present great commercial opportunities and enormous environmental risks (Photo: NN - norden.org)

Melting ice cap pushes Arctic up EU agenda

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The rapid melting of the polar ice cap in the Arctic offers Europe a "first-time opportunity" to access new trade routes and massive oil and gas deposits, the European Commission has said - developments that are pushing the EU's polar strategy up the policy agenda.

Speaking in Ilulissat, Greenland, on Tuesday (9 September) to a conference of the Nordic Council of Ministers dedicated to Arctic issues, the EU's fisheries and maritime affairs commissioner Joe Borg said: "As the ice recedes...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Who will look after the Arctic?
New transit routes across the Arctic present great commercial opportunities and enormous environmental risks (Photo: NN - norden.org)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections