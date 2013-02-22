Ad
Allegation: the 37-year-old father of two was, while in prison, starved of pancreatic medicine and beaten to death after daring to speak out (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

The Magnitsky Affair

by EUobserver, Brussels,

EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy has called the murder in 2009 of Russian anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky "emblematic" of all that is wrong in modern Russia. But why are EU diplomats unwilling to react with US-type sanctions? Why have interior ministries waited so long to act on Magnitsky-linked money laundering? EUobserver investigates.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

