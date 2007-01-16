Ad
euobserver
The EU executive is coming down hard on member states who over allocate pollution-permits (Photo: EUobserver)

Commission puts CO2 squeeze on Belgium and Netherlands

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has told yet another two member states to toughen up national plans for cutting greenhouse gasses, as part of efforts to help the EU reach its Kyoto target on climate change in 2012.

Belgium and the Netherlands have both given their heavy industry too many pollution-allowances for 2008-2012, the commission said on Tuesday (16 January), ordering the two Benelux states to cut their allowances by seven and five percent respectively.

As part of the EU's emissio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

EU to toughen up emissions trading scheme
Brussels to take legal action against EU states on lack of CO2 plans
Slovakia gets set for legal action against Brussels over CO2 plan
EU toughens up on CO2 emissions curbs
Brussels hints at rejection of weak green plans
EU tries to stop C02 credits market crash
The EU executive is coming down hard on member states who over allocate pollution-permits (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections