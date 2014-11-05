Ad
euobserver
Street art in Sliema, Malta (Photo: EUobserver)

Part III: Actors assemble for EU melodrama

EU smoke & mirrors
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The new EU health commissioner’s first known contact with a tobacco lobbyist was on 20 August 2010 at the five-star Kempinski Hotel on the Maltese island of Gozo.

John Dalli was still in his swimming trunks, he later recalled.

Silvio Zammit had brought along Tomas Hammargren, who worked for British American Tobacco (BAT) and who was also the chairman of the snus-makers’ lobby, Estoc.

Zammit organised the encounter on behalf of an associate whose boss was BAT’s director in ...

EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Street art in Sliema, Malta (Photo: EUobserver)

EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

