Bosnia and Georgia pose threat to EU security, US intelligence chief says

Potential instability in Bosnia and violence in South Caucasus will pose the main threats to EU security in 2010, the US' intelligence chief has said, while depicting the EU's largest neighbour, Russia, as stuck in a Cold War-era mentality.
The US' Director of National Intelligence, Dennis C. Blair, put forward his assessment in a testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in Washington on Tuesday (2 Fe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.