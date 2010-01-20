Airport security tops EU and US home affairs meeting

US home affairs chief Janet Napolitano will join EU interior ministers gathering in Toledo to discuss enhancing security in European airports, including via full body scans, following the thwarted airline bomb attempt on Christmas Day.

Ms Napolitano is "firm in her view that scanning is a tool that can be used," but would not try to "impose" this on her European counterparts, a US government official told Brussels journalists ahead of the meeting.

The US has increased the number o...