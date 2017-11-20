Ad
euobserver

Magazine

Decision day for EU agencies relocation race

Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The day that 1,000 staff members and their families, as well as 21 candidate countries, have been waiting for is here.

On Monday afternoon (20 November) the decision will be taken where the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) will move to by the time the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

Nineteen European cities want to host the EMA, while eight want to host the EBA.

During a ministerial meeting in Brussels, called the general ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Evidence of agencies relocation vote 'will be destroyed'
Leaders lobby on EU agencies in summit margins
Spain still wants to host EU agency in Catalan capital
Fears for LGBTI staff at Brexit relocation agencies

Tags

Regions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections