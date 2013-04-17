EU men with guns: A comedy of errors

Catherine Ashton's EU foreign service recently gave its biggest security contract to a company with a frightening track record. Then they took it away again, posing questions on the professionalism of her staff.
Ashton's spokesman said on Tuesday (16 April) that Page Protective Services (PPS) will not be guarding EU diplomats in Kabul over the next four years.
He said it lost the contract "because the winning bidder [PPS] has not demonstrated compliance with the necessary conditio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.