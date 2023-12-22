Ad
euobserver
The EUobserver team: (from left to right) Nikolaj Nielsen, Atufa Ali, Wester van Gaal, Koert Deboef, Henner Sorg, Andrew Rettman, Paula Soler, Lou Wilmes, Lia Baniotopoulou, Shada Islam, Eszter Zalan, Elena Sanchez Nicolas (Photo: EUobserver)

EUobserver's Top 10 stories of 2023

Editor's Digest
by Matthew Tempest, Berlin,

Dear EUobserver reader,

First of all, a disclaimer — or, rather, an explication. These are not, necessarily, the most-read EUobserver stories of the past 12 months. That metric gets too easily swayed by a rogue story going viral on Reddit for no obvious reason, or a headline on a piece catches fire, beyond what the actual piece, good as it may be, really merits (mea culpa for trying to come up with arresting but accurate headlines, an art form in itself.)

Instead, selected by our ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Editor's Digest

Author Bio

Matt Tempest is the Berlin-based editor and comment editor for EUobserver since 2017. Previously, he was at The Guardian, AFP, and dpa.

Related articles

EUobserver's Top 10 stories of 2021
EUobserver's non-fiction book picks for summer
EUobserver's Top Ten stories of 2018
The EUobserver team: (from left to right) Nikolaj Nielsen, Atufa Ali, Wester van Gaal, Koert Deboef, Henner Sorg, Andrew Rettman, Paula Soler, Lou Wilmes, Lia Baniotopoulou, Shada Islam, Eszter Zalan, Elena Sanchez Nicolas (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Editor's Digest

Author Bio

Matt Tempest is the Berlin-based editor and comment editor for EUobserver since 2017. Previously, he was at The Guardian, AFP, and dpa.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections