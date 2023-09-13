Von der Leyen overlooks cost-of-living crisis and job quality

In the eyes of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the socio-economic challenges for the coming year remain the same: labour and skills shortages, inflation and creating an attractive business environment. Von der Leyen spoke in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (13 September) in her yearly state of the union speech.
The EU's unemployment rate remained at an historic low of 5.9 perc...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
