Russia data law to cost billions, silence dissent

Russia is moving toward a data storage regime set to cost its economy billions and to help authorities crack down on civil rights.
The new law, an amendment to Russia's privacy legislation, was enacted in July last year and enters into life on 1 September.
It allows data to flow out of Russia.
But article 18.5 of amendment FZ-242 requires all companies in Russia, whether they are national or international, to use only Russian-based data centres when collecting or processi...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
