EU mulling emergency measures on Greece

Greece and the EU were Tuesday (16 June) heading for a showdown, with rumours of an emergency EU summit or of imposing capital controls on the country if no deal is clinched at Thursday's meeting of euro finance ministers.

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis fueled rumours on Tuesday when he said the EU was working on "the possible implications of some less favorable scenarios".

One of these scenarios would be to impose measures to avoid a Greek bank run that wou...