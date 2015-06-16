Ad
euobserver
Dombrovskis (l), in May, unveiling a Greek-designed €2 coin (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU mulling emergency measures on Greece

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece and the EU were Tuesday (16 June) heading for a showdown, with rumours of an emergency EU summit or of imposing capital controls on the country if no deal is clinched at Thursday's meeting of euro finance ministers.

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis fueled rumours on Tuesday when he said the EU was working on "the possible implications of some less favorable scenarios".

One of these scenarios would be to impose measures to avoid a Greek bank run that wou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

ECB has no plans to pull plug on Greek banks
Greece situation 'dramatic'
Dombrovskis (l), in May, unveiling a Greek-designed €2 coin (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections