Renzi's threat came ahead of EU talks on Tuesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Italy to 'hurt' Europe if no decision on migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italian authorities are ready to implement a secret plan B on migrant arrivals should member states refuse to take in more asylum seekers.

Without disclosing details, prime minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday (14 June) said the plan “would hurt Europe” and requested the European Union set up facilities in Libya to process migrant applications.

"If Europe chooses solidarity, good. If it doesn't, we have plan B ready. But it would first and foremost hurt Europe," he said in an interview...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

