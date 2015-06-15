Italy to 'hurt' Europe if no decision on migrants

Italian authorities are ready to implement a secret plan B on migrant arrivals should member states refuse to take in more asylum seekers.
Without disclosing details, prime minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday (14 June) said the plan “would hurt Europe” and requested the European Union set up facilities in Libya to process migrant applications.
"If Europe chooses solidarity, good. If it doesn't, we have plan B ready. But it would first and foremost hurt Europe," he said in an interview...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.