EU trade bill threatens media freedom

A new EU directive being discussed in the European parliament is threatening investigative journalism throughout Europe.
The main objective of the trade secret directive to protect the theft of secret business information like patents, innovative technologies or recipes.
But NGOs and journalists’ associations warn that the legislation could endanger freedom of expression and information.
The main reason for concern is an unreasonably broad definition of "trade secrets". Co...
