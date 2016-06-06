Emissions cheats face tiny fines in some EU states

EU states have failed to create a consistent legal environment to deter cross-border car companies from using emissions cheating software.
The penalties, which member states themselves agreed to put in place, range from a couple of thousand euro's to several million, EUobserver has found in an investigation.
Moreover, it emerged that the European Commission has struggled for years to persuade national administrations to send basic information to Brussels about what member states h...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here