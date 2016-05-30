Poland, migration and environment on the agenda THIS WEEK

The European Commission is set to present its opinion over the rule of law in Poland, after months of tense talks that have challenged the EU's ability to protect democratic values.
The commission launched its investigation in January after Poland's Law and Justice government introduced a reform of the constitutional court, which the court itself said was unconstitutional.
Talks reached a crescendo last week after the commission postponed the publication of an allegedly critical...
