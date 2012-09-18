Ad
euobserver
Congolese, Colombian and Moroccan intelligence has also been at work in the EU capital (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Espionage in Belgium: recent cases

Secret UE
by Kristof Clerix, Brussels,

With Belgium's spy-catcher-in-chief, the VSSE's Alain Winants, speaking out to international media about espionage in the EU capital, TargetBRUSSELS and EUobserver profile the cases that came out in the open in recent years.

2012

\nDuring a colloquium on economic espionage in Brussels Dany Van de Ven, director of the Belgian Security and Defense Industry, reveals that two Belgian defense companies have been targeted. Information related ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Secret UE

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Intelligence chief: EU capital is 'spy capital'
Belgian intelligence chief talks to EUobserver: transcript
Congolese, Colombian and Moroccan intelligence has also been at work in the EU capital (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Secret UE

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections