Hearings live blog: Lahbib, Albuquerque, Kadis, Síkela, Kubilius, Várhelyi

Today is the second full day of hearings, running from 9:00 AM to 9:30 PM.

On the agenda: grilling Belgium’s Hadja Lahbib, Portugal’s Maria Luís Albuquerque, Cyprus’s Costa Kadis, the Czech Republic’s Jozef Síkela, Lithuania’s Andrius Kubilius, and Hungary’s Olivér Várhelyi.

The hearings, however, will be overshadowed by the backdrop of Trump leading in the US elections.

Here's yesterday's live blog covering McGrath, Zaharieva, Jørgensen, Šuica, Roswall, and Brunner.

For Monday's coverage of the hearings of Šefčovič, Micallef, Hansen and Tzitzikostas read our finished live blog here.

12:35 Lahbib: Hearing too short? Well, no

In her final remarks, Lahbib stated that the hearing was too short for her - though journalists covering it would likely disagree. Given her broad portfolio, she told MEPs that implementation would be at the heart of her mandate. She pledged to fight against inequalities and to ensure that people can live in safety. “This safety starts with strengthening our preparedness and resilience,” she said. She also reiterated her strong commitment to enhancing humanitarian aid efforts and reinforcing conflict prevention measures, emphasising their critical importance in addressing global crises. “You can count on my full commitment, determination, and strength to support those in need, both within our border but also beyond”. And that's all from the Belgian commissioner wannabe.

12:13 Albuquerque hearing over

Well, that's it folks. MEPs will now decide on Albuquerque's fate and probably announce her appointment soon.

11:52 Albuquerque: Money laundering - what will you do?

S&D MEP Marina Kaljurand asked how the commissioner would ensure that the EU’s new anti-money laundering body is set up quickly and "has sufficient resources to carry out its tasks." “It takes time to set up such an authority,” said Albuquerque, pointing out that the information technology needed to track international financial crime is “very, very demanding,” meaning it may take a while before the EU agency begins operations.

Maria Luís Albuquerque at her European Parliament hearing





11:46 Albuquerque: Crypto influencers are misleading consumers

Greens MEP Anna Cavazzini asked Albuquerque whether, in the context of the upcoming financial literacy strategy aimed at improving EU citizens' financial savvy, she would consider addressing the misinformation spread by crypto-influencers on social media. “This risk needs to be addressed,” said Albuquerque, but she also suggested that crypto misinformation should be tackled by other commissioners as well. “These products also reach children, very young children,” she said, adding that she would be working on the topic with Henna Virkkunen, the Finnish executive vice-presidential hopeful, who will be responsible for 'technology sovereignty,' security, and democracy. While she was unclear on what specific measures she would take, Albuquerque pledged to take the issue seriously.

Hadja Lahbib at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday





11:44 Lahbib calls to respect American election result

Lahbib avoided directly responding to questions about how she would deal with Donald Trump, should he be confirmed president of the US. “Whatever the result is, we must show our respect for the decision taken by the American people,” the Belgian candidate said, adding that the US election campaign had been somehow “polarised” in terms of gender, which is “a pity”, she said.

11:27 Lahbib as a ‘bridge builder’

The Belgian commissioner candidate said her work will involve collaborating with 14 other commissioners, which will mean working closely with policymakers from different political families. But she said she was ready for the challenge. “I’ve made myself known as someone who is a bridge builder, and that is the approach that I will defend in this future commission,” Lahbib told MEPs.

11:14 Lahbib on conversion practices

In the next LGBTIQ strategy, expected in early 2025, Lahbib committed to developing policies which raise awareness and fight against conversion policies in EU member states. “Conversion practices are anything except therapies because there is no illness to be treated. These are traumatising therapies … [which] lead to broken persons,” she said. According to a study by the EU Parliament, it is estimated that around five percent of LGBTI+ individuals have been offered conversion practices, and two percent have undergone them. Currently, there is an ongoing European Citizens’ Initiative urging the EU Commission to ban these practices. But health policies remain a competence of EU member states.

11:10 Albuquerque: Securitisation was badly used in the past, but …

In her mission letter to Albuquerque, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called for expanding securitisation in the banking sector to increase the amount of available private finance.

Securitisation refers to the process of converting and repackaging illiquid assets (such as loans, mortgages, or receivables) into securities that can be traded in financial markets and used as collateral for new loans, thus expanding the size of financial markets. Excessive use of this method, coupled with poor oversight - partly due to corporate capture of the agencies tasked with overseeing banks, and partly due to the increasing complexity of securitised assets - was a key factor in the financial crisis.

In her response to MEPs' questions, Albuquerque acknowledged the risks, but expressed a willingness to expand securitisation: “Securitisation was badly used in the past, but it is an important tool to free up space on bank balance sheets,” she said. “The problem is not the instrument, but how it is used.” She will hold a consultation with banks and other "stakeholders" and said it was "too early to tell" how the role of securitisation will develop.

11:02 Lahbib on UNRWA and children in Gaza

Lahbib said she is committed to supporting UNRWA, since the UN agency is considered the only organisation which right now can provide humanitarian aid and essentials for Palestinians. But she also acknowledged that access to humanitarian aid is “a real problem” in the region. “My priority will be to continue to deliver the necessary aid to the population which has been caught up as victims in this conflict, particularly the children who are currently deprived of their second dose of polio [vaccines],” she said.

10:55 Albuquerque grilled on financialisation of homes

Greens MEP Maria Toussaint raised the increasing financialisation of housing, which she warned is pushing housing prices up across Europe. “As you know, 50 percent of homes are owned by large private investors, which increases the risk of housing bubbles,” she said, and “aggressive rental policies” of such investors are increasing the price of homes. But she pointed out that "the financialisation of the housing sector is currently not included in the EU’s financial regulation plans". She wanted to know if the new commissioner was sensitive to the risk and had concrete plans to address it. “I think that financial markets can actually help,” said Albuquerque, signalling she had no plans to limit the role of private investors in the sector. “That being said, if confirmed, I am more than happy to consider measures,” she added. A recent study of 13 cities by the London School of Economics found that financialisation “generally” leads to the kind of investments that push up rents “at the expense mainly of lower-income households.”

10:54 Lahbib wants more LGBTIQ-friendly cities

In her post-2025 strategy, Lahbib said she would like to see more LGBTIQ-friendly cities in Europe. “This is something positive, something inclusive, which we can do rather than just reacting to violence. I mean, the two things need to happen in parallel,” she said, arguing that events, such as pride marches, can help make such committees “be more visible and more at ease”.

10:47 Lahbib says current humanitarian aid system is 'not sustainable'

We are over halfway through the hearing and Lahbib is doing well. She noted that 90 percent of humanitarian aid comes from just 20 member states. “That is not sustainable,” she said, arguing that OECD countries, the G20, and Gulf countries should also contribute. “Anybody who wants to play a role on the international stage should participate in providing humanitarian aid,” she also said. If confirmed, which now seems likely, she also stated that she will "help" member states fulfil their commitments to allocate 0.07 percent of their GDP to humanitarian aid. This promise was made in 2023.

10:33 Lahbib on surrogacy and children rights

When far-right MEP and former Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri accused Lahbib of supporting surrogacy, the Belgian commissioner candidate stated that this is a competence of EU member states. Regarding children's rights, which can result from surrogacy, she said that there are differences in legislation within the EU that lead to more inequalities, particularly regarding children. "It is important that these children enjoy the same rights as any other child, regardless of who their parents are, and that is a fundamental right," she said.

10:26 Albuquerque: not deregulation but streamlining

Responding to repeated questions about her plans for simplifying green financial reporting rules, Albuquerque said that it is “not about deregulation” but “making sure” existing regulations are better implemented, correcting overlaps between rules, and “streamlined.”

10:22 Lahbib's past as a journalist triggers questions on Crimea

In 2021, as a journalist for the Belgian radio-TV RTBF, Lahbib reported from Crimea, a region under illegal Russian occupation since 2014. However, MEPs accused her of lacking objectivity and of reporting that Crimea was part of Russia. “There is no doubt … since I've been a foreign affairs minister, I've defended the sovereignty of Crimea [as] being part of Ukraine,” she said. “I went there to report on the situation of artists in difficult situations. I wasn't invited by [Russian president Vladimir] Putin. I was invited by an artist who lives in Belgium,” she added, rejecting accusations that her trip was funded by Putin's daughter. Lahbib is responding to all the questions in French, showing noticeably more confidence and assertiveness than in her earlier English introductory remarks. Lahbib, who studied journalism in Brussels, worked as a journalist, reporter, news anchor, manager, and documentary maker from 1993 until 2022.

10:18 Albuquerque: MEP warns deregulating financial markets a risk

"We welcome her [Albuquerque's] commitment to the swift implementation of the Basel III rules,” said Greens MEP Rasmus Andersen. “But competitiveness should not come at the expense of financial stability," he added. “We are also deeply concerned about the pressure for higher returns and the financialisation of housing markets,” he said. "There should be no reckless deregulation of financial markets,” he warned, as this had led to the 2008 financial crisis, he added.

10:16 Albuquerque: incomplete banking union a ‘disadvantage’

Europe faces a problem with its unfinished banking union, which is making it harder for companies to access financing for their projects, Albuquerque said. “It is now time to get together and complete it,” she said.

10:02 Lahbib's response on abortion rights earns applause

Reflecting on Lahbib’s introductory remarks, Abir Al-Sahlani, an Iraqi-born Swedish liberal MEP, also shared her experience before asking her question: “I was too not supposed to be here and not even to survive, but here we are, crossing one glass ceiling at a time”. When asked by Abir if she would work to include the right of abortion in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, Lahbib smartly referred to a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights in 2023 that stated that the lack of safe and secure access to abortion was an attack on individual private rights and the rights of the family. “We are all subject to that decision, and that is a foundation, we can build on,” she said, receiving a round of applause. “Women's bodies have always been a battlefield in the fight for gender equality, and I will continue to fight this fight,” the Belgian candidate also said.

09:56 Albuquerque: implement Basel III 'without delay'

Greens MEP Kira Marie Peter-Hansen congratulated commissioner hopeful Albuquerque but called on her to fully implement Basel III banking regulations immediately and “without further delay." Basel III is an internationally agreed set of measures meant to prevent a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Published in 2010, it was meant to come into force in 2013, but elements of it have since been postponed multiple times. “For us, it is very important to have a robust financial system that can withstand shocks,” Albuquerque said. “I really meant what I said; financial stability is absolutely key. That means Basel III has to be implemented,” she added, but said European banks should not be disadvantaged compared to international competitors, adding that a “level playing field” must be ensured.

09:37 Lahbib’s to-do list

In her introductory remarks, Lahbib pledged to protect the rights of people with disabilities, Roma communities, and LGTBI and women's rights.

She also suggested creating a strong EU preparedness strategy, looking into whether a preparedness law could be helpful, along with strengthening the European Civil Defence Mechanism. The flash floods in Valencia are “yet another terrible demonstration that we need to be better prepared for disasters,” she said.

With armed conflicts on the rise, currently totalling 120 worldwide, Lahbib stated that, if confirmed, she would strengthen humanitarian aid and address gaps in Europe’s response, while respecting the voluntary targets set by member states. “It is about our international humanitarian commitments, but also about our own security,” she said.

09:35 Albuquerque: starts off deeply pessimistic

Portugal’s financial-services commissioner hopeful Maria Luis Albuquerque kicked off her three-hour parliamentary hearing with a dour, pessimistic warning about Europe’s future. “There can be no doubt that Europe’s economy is falling behind,” she said. “I fear Europe is losing the ability to decide its own future.” But recent reports by former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi and Italy’s former prime minister Enrico Letta “shed light” on what needs to be done,” she said, offering some hope.

09:13 Lahbib’s hearing kicks off

Hadja Lahbib’s hearing begins with a minute of silence to honour the victims of the devastating floods in Valencia, showing solidarity with those affected in the region. The liberal politician, of Algerian Kabyle origin, who had been serving as Belgium’s foreign minister since July 2022, could soon make history as the first-ever EU commissioner who is also a person of colour.

In her introductory remarks, Lahbib shared her personal journey. "Nothing predestined me to stand here in front of you,” she said, arguing that she was not expected to go to university or become a war reporter or a minister. “Why do I tell you my story? Because it's a European story”, she added. “These are the European values that have made me who I am: a steadfast believer in a society free from discrimination and free from inequality,” she also said, noting that many people in the EU faced discrimination on a daily basis.

8:30 Watch out for 'revolving doors' and Várhelyi

Portugal’s Maria Luís Albuquerque, nominated to oversee financial services, has already raised concerns over potential conflict of interests due to her ties to the financial sector and her 2015 move from the Portuguese ministry of finance to a non-executive director role at UK-based Arrow Global. For more background on Albuquerque, check out this oped by Maria van der Heide, head of EU policy at ShareAction.

Similarly, Czech commissioner nominee Jozef Sikela, appointed to be in charge of the €300bn Global Gateway, brings nearly a decade of experience from his tenure at Erste Group, one of central and eastern Europe’s largest financial services providers. Don’t miss this piece by our reporter Benjamin Fox to help you get ready for the hearing.

Keep an eye on Hungary’s commissioner-designate Olivér Várhelyi, tapped for health and animal welfare, who might have a tough time reaching the two-thirds majority he needs. His hearing runs from 18:30 to 21:30, and you can bet abortion rights will be a hot topic. Várhelyi is also likely to be questioned about his 9 October announcement on X, where he suspended all payments to Palestinians under the EU's development portfolio without first consulting other senior officials inside the bloc's executive, in a widely criticised move. He also called MEPs "idiots" in an open mike moment in February 2023.