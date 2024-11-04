Commissioner hearings live blog: Šefčovič, Micallef, Hansen and Tzitzikostas

The highly-anticipated hearings of EU commissioner designates finally start, running from Monday (4 November) until next Tuesday (12 November) in rooms 2Q2 and 4Q2 in the Antall building.

The European Parliament president Roberta Metsola described the hearings as “an important moment for European democracy” — and although some see them as mere political theatre, MEPs can, in fact (and have done in the past), reject candidates in a show of strength.

But how does it work?

Each of the 26 would-be EU commissioners gets exactly 180 minutes of playtime — or, in this case, talk time. After presenting their programmes, the nominees face and respond to questions from the different groups throughout two rounds of Q&A.

After the hearings, the chair and the coordinators of each political group from the responsible committees, plus the chairs of the invited committees, will evaluate the suitability and knowledge of the portfolios the commissioner designates have been assigned.

They have 24 hours to decide on whether to accept or reject the nominee — a decision that requires a two-thirds majority.

Here is the detailed schedule and committee allocation for each commissioner. But don’t worry, EUobserver has you covered. You can follow the hearings and reactions to them with our daily live blog.

Getting ready (13:30)

In today’s menu (from left to right in the picture), MEPs will grill Slovakia’s Maroš Šefčovič, Malta’s Glenn Micallef, Luxembourg’s Christophe Hansen and Greece’s Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

Šefčovič, the 58-year-old commissioner-designate for international trade and economic security, is expected to face questions about his strategy for addressing growing competition with the US and China. His hearing will take place as Slovak PM Robert Fico visits Beijing — with Bratislava emerging alongside Budapest as a key defender of closer ties with China. With more than 15 years of experience serving in the European Commission, Šefčovič is expected to navigate his hearing smoothly and effectively.

At 35, Micallef is the youngest of the commissioner-nominees, hoping to get the culture portfolio. His work will also focus on intergenerational fairness — a nice add-on but whose practical value remains to be seen. “Micallef needs to show he understands the power of ‘future thinking’ and has ideas on how to embed it across decision-making,” said Elizabeth Dirth from the ZOE Institute for Future-Fit Economies in Cologne. For more background, don’t miss her oped examining Micallef’s new role.

Luxembourg's 42-year-old former MEP Hansen, a trade specialist, is set to face tough scrutiny from lawmakers (especially green and leftwing MEPs) after aligning himself with industry arguments against additional regulation. “Rather than new legislative proposals, we can achieve our objectives by better implementing and enforcing existing legislation while using incentives and new market-based tools to promote change,” he said in his written question to MEPs ahead of the hearing.

Greece's Tzitzikostas, the former president of the European Committee of the Regions who has been appointed as transport and tourism commissioner, is likely to face questions about pending legislation and plans to overcome pushbacks against the EU's 2035 de facto ban to sell new petrol and diesel cars.

Tzitzikostas, however, may also face questions about his extensive real state declaration and potential conflict of interests as well as about his ties with far-right Greek groups, as he is remembered for inviting neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party members to an event in 2013 and abstaining from signing an agreement between Thessaloniki and the UNHCR to improve conditions for asylum seekers in 2016.