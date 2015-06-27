Greece meeting kicks off with EU in 'uncharted waters'

A Eurozone meeting on Greece Saturday (27 June) kicked off with a sense of disarray as euro finance ministers expressed surprise by Athens' decision to hold a referendum and admitted they were unsure what was going to happen next.
Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he was "negatively surprised by Greece's decision" and said the country had closed the door on further talks.
Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble said that Greece had "unilaterally" ended negotiations with its Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here