euobserver
The US has rejected mandatory limits on CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

Next US president will lead climate fight, Bill Clinton says

by Helena Spongenberg,

EUOBSERVER / TÓRSHAVN – The US – the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter - is getting ready to fight global warming and cut its CO2 emissions, says former US president Bill Clinton.

"I believe the United States, after the next presidential election, will move to the forefront of the global environment movement. I think we will set a ceiling on carbon emissions and…set up a [carbon] trading system," Mr Clinton said while speaking at a business conference on the Faroe Islands this week...

Denmark seeks global climate deal in 2009
