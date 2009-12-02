Commission warns fairy lights could wreck Christmas

Christmas fairy lights have traditionally provided Europeans with some welcome cheer during the cold and dark days of December.
But the European Commission has warned that the risks of fire and electric shocks posed by the innocuous looking lights - typically used to decorate Christmas trees - can easily turn them into a yuletide nightmare.
The seasonal caution was delivered in a new report published on Wednesday (2 December), with the EU's executive body calling on all member...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here