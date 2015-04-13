Poland and Lithuania top EU defence budget hikes in 2015, as conflict in Ukraine continues to foment instability.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) in a report out Monday (13 April) says Poland will increase its defence budget by 20 percent and Lithuania by 50 percent for this year alone.
Sipri programme director Sam Perlo-Freeman says the budget increases are, for the most part, a response to the war in Ukraine.
In a statement, he noted that the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.