Poland and Lithuania top EU defence budget hikes in 2015, as conflict in Ukraine continues to foment instability.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) in a report out Monday (13 April) says Poland will increase its defence budget by 20 percent and Lithuania by 50 percent for this year alone.

Sipri programme director Sam Perlo-Freeman says the budget increases are, for the most part, a response to the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, he noted that the...