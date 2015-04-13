Ad
euobserver
Poland is set to exceed Nato's 2 percent target on defence spending (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Poland and Lithuania top EU defence budget hikes

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Poland and Lithuania top EU defence budget hikes in 2015, as conflict in Ukraine continues to foment instability.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) in a report out Monday (13 April) says Poland will increase its defence budget by 20 percent and Lithuania by 50 percent for this year alone.

Sipri programme director Sam Perlo-Freeman says the budget increases are, for the most part, a response to the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, he noted that the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Nordic pact heightens tension with Russia
Poland is set to exceed Nato's 2 percent target on defence spending (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections