Euro countries start haggling on fiscal rules

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (17 January) had their first debate on how to change fiscal rules for the single currency for years to come, and potentially set the economic growth trajectory for the EU.

The debate also highlights clashing economic philosophies - plus political differences between EU members from the north and the south.

The rules, the EU's so-called Stability and Growth Pact, are meant to stop governments from borrowing over their capacity in order to safe...