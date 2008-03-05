British MPs to vote on whether to hold EU treaty referendum

British MPs will today (5 March) vote on whether a referendum should be held on the EU treaty.

Two amendments calling for a public poll are to be put to the vote, one put forward by the opposition Conservatives and one drawn up by Labour MP Ian Davidson.

Mr Davidson's amendment also allows for the wider question of whether Britain should stay in the 27-nation EU.

According to the Daily Telegraph, this amendment is more dangerous to prime minister Gordon Brown's government, w...