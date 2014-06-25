EU wants stronger military industry

The European Commission on Tuesday (24 June) laid out plans on how to boost the EU’s military and defence industries.
It wants to create a single market on defence, make it more profitable, and intensify and merge research with the civil sector.
Antonio Tajani, the EU industry commissioner, said greater defence collaboration is needed between member states to enable the EU to "adequately face its security challenges".
Tajani described the plan in terms of helping the EU pull...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
