Ad
euobserver
Nigel Farage's EFD group has 48 MEPs (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

British eurosceptic cobbles together EP group

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Florence Morice, Ylva Nilsson, Brussels,

British eurosceptic leader Nigel Farage has managed to form a group in the EP, but his 48-strong team has a mixed bag of political beliefs.

Among the personalities is a 64-year old who defected from France's National Front, representatives from a Swedish party which has a fascist past, and a Latvian out to secure more aid for farmers.\n \nThe new group is an important victory for Farage, who has been battling with the anti-federalist ECR group, led by Britain's Conservatives, for the al...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

European 'United Left' searches for unity
Nigel Farage's EFD group has 48 MEPs (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections