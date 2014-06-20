British eurosceptic cobbles together EP group

British eurosceptic leader Nigel Farage has managed to form a group in the EP, but his 48-strong team has a mixed bag of political beliefs.

Among the personalities is a 64-year old who defected from France's National Front, representatives from a Swedish party which has a fascist past, and a Latvian out to secure more aid for farmers.



The new group is an important victory for Farage, who has been battling with the anti-federalist ECR group, led by Britain's Conservatives, for the al...